Megan Walker is the 2017 Gatorade National Player of the Year

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Monacan senior Megan Walker had no idea she was about to meet a current WNBA superstar, during her announcement at an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center she got the biggest surprise of her life.

2015 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics rushed up behind her during a timeout in the third quarter and handed Walker the 2016-2017 Gatorade National Player of the Year trophy, right on cue her jaw dropped.

The award recognizes academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the court.

Walker has grown Monacan girls basketball into a dynasty during her time with the Lady Chiefs: winning three straight 4A state titles, scoring 2,062 career points, winning 59 of her last 60 games, being ranked the No. 1 recruit in her class according to ESPN and committing to the Connecticut Huskies women’s basketball program led by legendary head coach Geno Auriemma.

Walker has maintained a 3.83 GPA in the classroom.

Always working. Always sweating. Always wanting more. Congrats to @iball_crzy, the National Girls Basketball #GatoradePOY. pic.twitter.com/gXjbaZrZpg — Gatorade (@Gatorade) March 15, 2017

Walker is also a 2017 McDonald’s All-American and two-time 4A Player of the Year. She also played for the USA Basketball Women’s National Team, winning the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Women’s Championship.

Walker averaged 25.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.2 assists per game in her final season at Monacan. She ended her career by hitting the game winning shot with 15 seconds left for the 4A state title over King’s Fork 60-59, scoring a game-high 35 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and five steals.

Walker is set to show off her latest hardware at Monacan High School on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.