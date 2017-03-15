Driver injured after log truck overturns on Rte. 5 ramp to I-295

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they are still on the scene of an accident involving a overturned log truck.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. on the ramp from Route 5 to I-295 South.

The tractor trailer came around the ramp and overturned. The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Clean-up efforts are still ongoing. Charges are pending against the driver and speed is being considered a factor in the accident.

