House fire in Chester leaves family of 5 displaced

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — A family of five has been displaced after their home in Chester caught fire Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of Passage Way Drive, near Carver Middle School.

No one was injured, although fire officials say two adults and three children have been displaced.

Crews are working to determine a cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

