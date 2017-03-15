Henrico Police seeking auto theft suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a vehicle on Sunday, March 12.

The car was stolen near Three Chopt and Pemberton roads at around 7:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect is a white male who was wearing a dark light-colored colored pants and a sweater or sweatshirt.

The vehicle that was stolen is a white 2015 Mazda CX 9 with a Virginia license plate reading RNHAPY. The vehicle has yet to be found.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

