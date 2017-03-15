Family of 5 forced from home in Chesterfield County house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Chesterfield County early Wednesday morning.

The fire sparked around 12:30 a.m. on Southlawn Avenue behind Virginia State University.

Chesterfield Fire tells 8News three adults and two children were forced out of their home.

Luckily, no injuries were reported in the fire. The Red Cross is now assisting the family.

