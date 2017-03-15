Doctor accused of killing girlfriend appears in court

Related Coverage Boyfriend charged with murdering Chesterfield County nurse who disappeared in 2014

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. John Gibbs appeared in court Wednesday a day after he was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend and the mother of his child who disappeared more than two years ago.

Police believe Zulma Pabon, who has been missing since June 6, 2014, is a murder victim, although they do not have her body for evidence.

Dr. John Gibbs this currently behind bars for her murder.

Pabon, a 26-year-old nurse, was last seen leaving work at St. Francis Medical Center about two-and-a-half years ago.

Her car, a white Nissan, was found, but her body has not been recovered.

Still, Chesterfield Police believe they have enough evidence to try Gibbs for the murder of Pabon. Captain Mike Louth with Chesterfield Police said he thinks the challenge can be overcome.

“Certainly that’s a challenge, but it’s not a challenge that cannot be overcome,” Louth said. “We believe we did a good job of collecting evidence, being fact-finders; that’s what our job is in this case.”

Not only is Gibbs charged with the murder of Pabon, but he’s also convicted of felony child neglect of his son.

Police said they were not worried about Gibbs leaving the area because he was wearing an ankle monitor. Gibbs was arrested on Tuesday in Massanutten.

Debra Corcoran, Gibb’s attorney, said they weren’t expecting the arrest.

“He had his car there, he was by himself just snowboarding and they picked him up,” Corcoran said. “It’s interesting that they picked this particular time to arrest him just before he’s supposed to be sentenced on the one charge of felony child neglect. No body, no motive, no weapon, nothing as far as I know, nothing at all.”

Police said there’s a reason why it took nearly three years to arrest Gibbs.

“This isn’t something you want to rush into, a prosecution case like this,” Louth said. “You want to make sure you take the time to get it right.”

Investigators said Gibbs is not talking to the police and that he has that right. His next court day is March 28.

