HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The JMU football team only had one practice before spring break, but already the Dukes are setting their goals to become an even better team than before, winning the National Championship last season.
That includes bryan schor, the rising senior who earned multiple honors after leading the nation in completion percentage and pass efficiency in Madison’s run to an FCS title.
Defending champs JMU back on the field
