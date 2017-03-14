WATCH: Camera gives look into lives of osprey on James River

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A new camera is giving bird-lovers a look into the lives of osprey on the James River.

The RVA Osprey Cam located on a Richmond-Petersburg Railroad bridge piling between the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge and the Manchester Bridge focuses on two ospreys and their nest.

The Osprey Cam is a project of RichmondOutside.com. The project is also sponsored by the James River Association and Riverside Outfitters, among others.

