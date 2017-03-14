Tractor trailer hauling 60K pounds of produce overturns on Route 288 at Chester Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Chesterfield County.

The accident occurred at 3:45 a.m. on Route 288 near Chester Road.

State Police say the tractor trailer was hauling 60,000 pounds of produce.

The left lane and left shoulder are currently blocked off. Expect delays into the morning rush hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

