Several Henrico County Schools without power

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several schools in Henrico County are without power.

Kristin Smith reported live from outside Highland Springs Elementary School, one of seven in the county that is without power Tuesday morning.

Kristin reported that some parents are frustrated by the school’s lack of communication about power outages there.

As a result, parents who are able, are allowed to come pick up their kids, while others have been given the option of leaving their kids at the school where they will be learning by flashlight today.

School officials said that the delay in telling parents stemmed from their not finding out about the power outage themselves until 6:30 a.m. or later.

School officials said that they are working diligently with Dominion crews to restore power as soon as possible.

And in the meantime, food is being provided for the kids who stayed at school.

Officials said that if you have questions you should call your student’s individual school for specifics.

