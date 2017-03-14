RPD looking for southside FasMart robbery suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a recent robbery.

The incident happened on March 8 at 2 a.m. at the FasMart at 2107 Semmes Avenue.

While the suspect’s face was obscured during the incident, police describe him as a black male between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

At the time that the crime was committed he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white drawstring, a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information should call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

