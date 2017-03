RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On International Pi Day – a play on the mathematical concept of Π which equals 3.14 – Proper Pie Company is celebrating with a pint glass giveaway.

The first 100 pints are free today with the purchase of a savory or sweet pie.

Proper Pie Company is located on 2505 E. Broad Street in Richmond. It will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.