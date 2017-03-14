Petersburg seeking input in search for new city manager, police chief

PETERSBURG, Va. — The City of Petersburg is moving forward and conducting executive searches for a new city manager and police chief.

As part of the search process, city staff is holding to hold open meetings to gather input from the community.

A business community meeting was held at the Petersburg Library Tuesday afternoon. The City also held a meeting for citizens Tuesday evening.

An additional meeting for educators, social service coordinators, religious, and nonprofit groups will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at the Petersburg Library in the multipurpose conference room.

