Thousands of Dominion customers without power across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of Dominion customers are without power in the Richmond Metro and Tri-Cities area Tuesday morning.

Most of the outages are stemming from the city of Richmond with 5,780 customers without power. In Henrico County, that number is 1,310.

Colonial Heights also has 875 customers and Hanover County has 117 customers without power.

To get the latest outages, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.