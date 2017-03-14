Missing Richmond man suffers from several medical conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing Lynwood Green Jr., who was last seen on March 8.

Green, 80, was last seen in the 1200 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard. He is described as a 5-foot-9, 120-pound male with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black and orange Harley Davidson jacket, blue pants, a black hat and black cowboy boots.

Police say Green suffers from several medical conditions and may be found sitting at GRTC bus stops or walking on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Anyone who sees Lynwood Green Jr. or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

