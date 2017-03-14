Boyfriend charged with murder in connection to 2014 disappearance of Chesterfield County nurse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County have arrested and charged an Ashland man with murdering a Chesterfield County woman who disappeared two years ago.

Zulma L. Pabon, 26, was last seen leaving St. Francis Medical Center following her shift as a nurse on June 6, 2014. Her car, a 2009 white Nissan Altima, was found on Drumvale Drive in Chester the following Monday.

After two years of investigating her disappearance as a suspicious missing persons case, investigators concluded that Pabon is dead, even though her remains have not been found.

On Monday, March 13, 2016, detectives obtained an indictment for first-degree murder for 39-year-old John E. Gibbs II, of the 300 block of Arlington Street in Ashland. Gibbs, who was a person of interest in connection to Pabon’s disappearance, was arrested in Massanutten on Tuesday and is currently in police custody being transported to Chesterfield.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.