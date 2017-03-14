Make-A-Wish helps Chesterfield boy meet his hero

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – 8News is taking the lead and helping Make-A-Wish turn dreams into reality.

For 12 year-old Charlie, his journey started the day he was born.

“We knew that when Charlie was born that he had hemophilia, because his older brother had it so they knew to test him,” Kelly Fuller Charlie’s mother said.

Two of her sons battling a rare blood disease, but Fuller said Charlie had a reaction to his treatment, making his case more severe.

“Turned out that he is allergic to the factor that he should take,” Fuller explained. “And it caused him to be in the hospital a lot.”

Charlie said his last long stay at the hospital was traumatic for him.

“We don’t like talking about the hospital because it makes me cry,” Charlie said. “It was difficult.”

Last year, Make-A-Wish stepped in and presented Charlie with the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I got to meet my favorite wrestler,” Charlie said.

Charlie said he’s loved wrestling since he can remember and if you take a glance at his room, you’ll see he’s a huge wrestling fan.

He said it’s a day he’ll always remember.

“Meet your favorite hero. It’s life changing,” Charlie said.



80 percent of wishes, like Charlie’s, involve traveling. Make-A-Wish just launched it’s Wishes in Flight campaign. It enables you to donate your airline miles to help bring dreams to life for sick kids.

“One donation can change a life,” Charlie said.



