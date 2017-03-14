Henrico County middle schooler to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee again

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County middle school student is going to the Scripps National Spelling Bee for the fourth consecutive year.

Tejas Muthusamy qualified for the event by winning the Richmond Times-Dispatch regional Spelling Bee held Saturday.

He won by spelling the word “florilegium” which is a word referring to a volume of writings in the competition’s 14th round.

Muthusamy is now an 8th grader at Moody Middle School.

This will be his final year of eligibility for the national event.

