Flying Squirrels, VCU break ground on new marquee at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Todd “Parney” Parnell got two treats Tuesday afternoon. A pie to the face from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and a new marquee and digital message center outside The Diamond on the Boulevard.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, partnered with VCU and Elephant Auto Insurance, broke ground on the new project that they hope to be ready in time for opening day on April 6th against the Hartford Yard Goats.

“I think it’s just another way to show how big a part of the community we want to be,” says Parnell, “we want to continue to be and we want to be for a long time in the future.”

“They love Richmond,” says Mayor Stoney, “they’re a part of this community like no other organization I know in the city. Laying out the marquee today, and the ownership group’s continued investment here at The Diamond, this is where they want to be long term.”

The new marquee will replace the original that was built in 1985.