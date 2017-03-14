Crews battle two-alarm fire in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews battle a two-alarm fire in the city’s northside Tuesday morning.

The fire is on Rose Avenue near Home Street.

Fire crews say they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home when they arrived on the scene just after 2 a.m.

The fire was marked under control just about an hour after crews arrived and the house has been deemed a total loss.

Firefighters say a nearby vacant house was damaged as well.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire, but also say they may not be able to determine the cause due to the heavy damage of the house.

