Colonial Heights votes to repeal one of the areas last ‘blue laws’

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — City council members in Colonial Heights voted Tuesday night to repeal one of the last so-called “blue laws” still on the books in our area.

The laws deal with alcohol being sold on Sundays. Currently, restaurants and bars must stop serving alcohol at midnight Sunday, and cannot sell it again until Sunday at 1 p.m. Similar restrictions apply to grocery stores selling alcohol, but soon that could all change.

“From a business stand point it seems like it’s pretty bad for business,” said David Hudson, a Colonial Heights resident.

By a 6-1 vote on Tuesday, council members agreed, voting to allow the booze to flow at local restaurants until 2 a.m. Grocery stores would still have to stop selling alcohol at midnight, but then on Sunday’s they could all start serving again at 6 a.m. instead of currently having to wait until 1 p.m.

“We’re always looking to do economic development within the city of Colonial Heights, Colonial Heights Mayor Gregory Kochuba said. “When businesses come and evaluate Colonial Heights, that’s one of the things they take into consideration and some of them shy away from us because of that.”

Council members also say the convenience of residents to get alcohol elsewhere out of the city means local stores are losing money. The change would bring Colonial Heights up to the same restrictions that the state already has in place.

Council member Kenneth Frenier, who is formally a local law enforcement officer, voted against the move.”I think we need to do more things to try and discourage the use of it and to

“I think we need to do more things to try and discourage the use of it, and to me, I just felt like I was encouraging the use of it if I supported it,” Frenier said.

Council will vote again on the issue in April.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.