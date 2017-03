CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cavaliers face a UNC-Wilmington squad that ranks in the top 10 nationally in scoring on Thursday in Orlando, FL. Once the ball goes up at 12:40 p.m., the Hoos can’t rely on their latest streak of hot shooting to outduel the Seahawks. They are reminding themselves there top ranked defense in the country is what got them to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

