Bracket challenge at VCU raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) students are inviting the public to do good with their NCAA brackets this year.

The Pre Med Society at VCU is holding a Rams for Memory bracket challenge to raise awareness and money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“It’s going towards such a great cause. It’s going towards the Alzheimer’s Association, which is very near and dear to my heart,” says student Kelsey Hideshima. “So anyone that participates is truly a winner in my heart.”

Hideshima’s grandmother died from Alzheimer’s about a year ago. She had been diagnosed when Hideshima was 10-years-old and fought it for a decade.

“One of the hardest things was watching her completely forget how to speak English so we could no longer have verbal conversations,” Hideshima remembers. “Also forgetting completely who I was and my dad. Watching your family members go through it is one of the worst things.”

It costs $10 to enter the bracket challenge, and winners can choose from a variety of prizes, including a signed basketball, spa gift card and local restaurant gift cards.

Follow this link to learn more and sign up.

