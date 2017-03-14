65-year-old arrested, charged with bank robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have arrested and charged a 65-year-old man who they say robbed an area bank Monday morning.

Police said that Joseph L. France entered the BB&T Bank in the 3400 block of South Crater Road in Petersburg and presented a note demanding money.

The bank teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before France left on foot.

Shortly thereafter, police found France while canvassing the surrounding area. He attempted to flee on foot before being captured and charged with the robbery.

France, a Prince George County resident, is currently incarcerated at the Riverside Regional Jail.

