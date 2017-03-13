Winter storm threat causing cancellations at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officials with the Richmond International Airport are urging travelers to check their flight status because of the impending winter storm.

As of 5:30 p.m., the airport reported 55 cancellations between Richmond and North Eastern cities. They said that number is likely to rise as big airports in Chicago and New York are hit by the storm.

TRAVELING TOMORROW? 51 flights are already cancelled at RIC airport because of WX. Be sure to check your flight pic.twitter.com/wuT8SV6L46 — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) March 13, 2017

Monday afternoon, some travelers told 8News they rescheduled their travel plans to get out of town sooner.

Travelers can check their flight status on their website.

