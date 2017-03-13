Virginia redistricting trial to start Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A lawsuit challenging several Virginia legislative boundaries is going to trial.

The trial starts Monday and could last through Thursday in Richmond Circuit Court.

The lawsuit was brought by OneVirginia2021, a redistricting advocacy group. The group says lawmakers during the 2011 redistricting process violated the requirement that election districts must be compact.

The group is challenging 11 House and Senate districts, which are currently held by both Democrats and Republicans.

If OneVirginia2021 wins the case, Virginia’s electoral map could be redrawn. House leaders say the current map was overwhelmingly approved with bipartisan support.

There is also a separate lawsuit challenging the 2011 lines in federal court.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

