VDOT crews pre-treat roads ahead of potential winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is expecting rain and snow to impact most of the Commonwealth beginning Monday afternoon and will last through Tuesday morning.

VDOT crews have started pretreating some roads in areas where it will be effective before the storm arrives. VDOT says pretreatment does not guarantee that roads won’t be slippery once precipitation arrives.

“These materials help to prevent ice bonding to the roads, which assist crews with snow and ice removal operations,” VDOT said in a press release. “These operations won’t occur in areas where the weather is expected to start as rain since it would wash away the treatment.”

The peak of the storm is expected to occur late Monday afternoon and during evening commute hours. VDOT advises drivers to pay attention to the weather in their area, use extreme caution and adjust their work schedules to avoid travel during the storm. This will help keep travelers safe and allow crews the ability to perform snow removal operations more effectively.

Drivers should also be alert for black ice during morning commutes as low temperatures are expected overnight most of the week, making refreeze of snow and wet roads possible.

“If your sidewalk or driveway is slick, it’s a good indicator that the roads are too, and driving is not advised,” VDOT said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.