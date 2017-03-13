VCU facing defensive Gaels in NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams are in their seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament, and will have to travel west of the Mississippi River for a fourth straight season.

Will Wade and his Rams begin their run in the dance as the No. 10 seed in the West region on Thursday at 7:40 p.m. (ET) in Salt Lake City, UT. They’ll face St. Mary’s (28-4), who has the second best scoring defense in the nation (56.5 ppg) behind the Virginia Cavaliers.

Last year VCU was the No. 10 seed in the West region, defeating Oklahoma State before falling to eventual Final Four team Oklahoma in the round of 32.