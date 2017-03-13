Trial for man accused of murdering 1-year-old begins Monday

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — More than four years after his arrest, a Manassas man is going on trial for the death of his 1-year-old son.

Prosecutors say Joaquin Shadow Rams murdered his son Prince to collect on more than $500,000 in life insurance he had taken out on the boy. Rams has maintained his innocence and says Prince died after suffering a seizure.

Rams was granted unsupervised visits with his son despite objections from the boy’s mother, who told a judge she feared for Prince’s safety.

Prosecutors suspect Rams also killed his ex-girlfriend in 2003 and his own mother in 2008. But a judge barred prosecutors from presenting evidence about those deaths at Prince’s murder trial, which begins Monday.

Rams is charged with capital murder but prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

