Tractor trailer carrying lumber overturns on Old Ridge Rd. in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned tractor trailer closes Old Ridge Road in Hanover County Monday morning.

This is near Beaver Dam Road.

The accident caused lumber to spill onto the roadway. Old Ridge Road is closed in both directions as the cleanup process continues.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed but stay with 8News on this developing story.

