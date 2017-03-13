Teaching Trump: Should teachers offer up their own politics?

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (AP) — Teaching current events in the age of President Donald Trump has become fraught with peril for some educators who have interjected their personal political beliefs into the classroom.

A New York City teacher was warned over a homework question critical of Mr. Trump. An Alabama district fielded complaints for a teacher’s “Obama, you’re fired!” caption under a Trump display. And video caught a Texas art teacher shooting a squirt gun at an image of Mr. Trump, and yelling, “die!”

Is it ever OK for teachers to offer up their viewpoints?

It’s become a debate among educators at a time when students have become energized by classroom discussions of such hot-button issues as immigration and racial justice.

Education experts say teachers should be careful not to shape their students’ beliefs for them.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.