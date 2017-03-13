Spiders regrouping for NIT opener in Alabama

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “If we don’t make the NCAA Tournament… I don’t want to say it’s a failed season,” says A-10 player of the year TJ Cline before embarking for Pittsburgh last week, “but it might as well feel like one.”

Monday after Selection Sunday must feel quite deflating for the Richmond Spiders who spent most of the season believing they had what it took to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since their 2011 run to the Sweet 16.

Now the team quickly must regain its composure and swagger to end their season on good terms.

Tuesday, they return to their second National Invitational Tournament in the last three seasons. As the No. 6 seed in the Iowa regional bracket, the Spiders face the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama tomorrow night at 9:15 p.m.

Last time Richmond was in the NIT, they made it to the quarterfinal rounds to then fall at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes at the Robins Center.