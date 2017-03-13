Richmond Police seek suspect involved in purse snatching, credit card fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for the suspect involved in a purse snatching and credit card fraud case from Saturday night.

Authorities said at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of Sheila Lane for a report of a purse snatching.

The victim told police she was walking out of a building, spotted the suspect standing by a nearby storefront when he suddenly jumped in front of her and took her purse. He then ran eastbound on Sheila Lane toward the Dollar Tree.

“The next day, shortly after noon, the suspect was found on surveillance video purchasing several items at the Lowe’s at 1512 West Koger Center Dr., Chesterfield, with the victim’s credit cards,” Richmond Police said in a press release.

The suspect is described by police as a black male in his with a dark complexion and a thin build. At the time he was wearing a dark hooded jacket with a yellow shirt underneath, dark blue jeans and tan work boots.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about Ferguson’s location to call Major Crimes Detective Harry Brown at (804) 646-1109 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

