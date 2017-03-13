Richmond Philharmonic to observe Women’s History Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — March is Women’s History Month, and the Richmond Philharmonic is celebrating by making some history if its own.

The ‘American Women In Music’ concert will be devoted to the music of female composers from the United States.

It will also feature the world premiere of Elena Ruehr’s “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra” with soloist, Irina Muresanu.

‘American Women In Music’ will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at the Cramer Center on The Steward School campus, 11600 Gayton Road, Richmond.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Families never pay more than $20. To purchase tickets in advance, call (804) 673-7400.

According to the Richmond Philharmonic, it is a nonprofit semi-professional classical orchestra. For more than 40 years, its musicians have performed free and affordable concerts throughout the region. Dr. Peter Wilson, music director since 2013, is a conductor and violinist who also serves as String Section Commander for the United States Marine Band.

