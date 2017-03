RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Monacan senior can’t slow down the accolades flowing in her direction. Monday afternoon, Megan Walker was recognized as the 2017 Virginia Gatorade basketball player of the year.

Walker is a 2017 McDonald’s All-American who has led her Lady Chiefs to a third straight 4A state championship and will continue her basketball career with the UConn Huskies under legendary head coach Geno Auriemma.