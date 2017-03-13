Make-A-Wish sends local kid on Florida theme park spree

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Charlotte Cavanagh had a liver transplant when she was just 2 years old. Surgery improved her health, but it was a trip to Florida that helped her spirits.

The Make-A-Wish organization paid for Charlotte and her family to spend a week exploring theme parks.

It was a dream come true, one of the many wishes granted for Richmond area kids with life threatening illnesses.

Chris Cavanagh, Charlotte’s father, said it came after a hard time for their family.

“It had been a really trying time for the entire family especially her. Everyone was stressed out, in and out of hospitals, long sleepless nights and then here comes Make-A-Wish,” Cavanagh said. “It’s like this weight’s been lifted off them and they get to be free and you can see it. You can see them light up and see them be the kids they really wanna be.”

Most wishes involve travel, whether it’s a flight to Florida or a trip to Hollywood.

This is where you can help. Make-A-Wish just launched it’s Wishes in Flight campaign. It enables you to donate your airline miles to help bring dreams to life for sick kids.

Caroline Browell, with Make-A-Wish of greater Virginia, said Make-A-Wish kids do not fly free.

“We have some wonderful partnerships with airlines but to cover just our chapter’s wishes, we would need 38 million miles a year,” Browell said. “Once donated to Make-A-Wish, these miles never expire so we can use those miles to continue to grant more wishes for kids here in Virginia and this year we’re going to grant 188 wishes for local kids.”

Children just like Charlotte, who is now 7-years-old.

“She’s an excited first grader and she is just exceeding our expectations everyday. It’s wonderful,” Cavanagh said.

The “Wishes in Flight” Miles Drive is this Wednesday, March 15, at Stony Point Fashion Park.

You can donate right now by clicking here.

