Locals react after Petersburg bar goes up in flames

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — People continue to pour onto the Facebook page for Outlaws Bar and Grill in Petersburg after it went up in flames shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Petersburg Fire Department, the fire started as the bar and grill were closing up.

Luckily, no one was injured, however, some find the situation suspicious.

Brett Labudde, a former bouncer whose worked in the restaurant industry for 15 years said he finds it odd.

“I find it very odd that people working in a bar would be closed up that quickly after last call. That’s never happened to me before,” Labudde said.

Bill Bailey, who visited Outlaws on occasion, said he always liked going there.

“It was a nice place to come. I always liked it. I always had a good time when I came up here,” Bailey said.

For now, Petersburg Fire Department is continuing it’s investigation into what caused the fire.

Concern is also growing for the Outlaws employees, now without jobs.

“A lot of times the industry will get together and have benefits, hiring fairs things like that. I’m hoping that something like that will continue with the employees here,” Labudde said.

The Outlaws’ owner could not be reached for comment, but plenty of people are hoping it reopens sometime in the future.

“I just hope they rebuild it because they had a whole lot of people and this is where they would come and have a good time,” Bailey said.

