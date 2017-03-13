Leukemia and Lymphoma Society holds fundraising campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Every year, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society holds a Man and Woman of the Year fundraising campaign.

This year, our very own 8News investigative reporter and anchor Kerri O’Brien is in the running.

She along with others will be raising money over the next 10 weeks for blood cancer research and to find a cure.

“Personally, it’s important for me as a leukemia survivor but it’s so important because we’re making such great strides in cancer treatment and to continue to make those strides, so one day we can have a world without cancer,” co-chair for the event Cary Wells said.

If you’d like to donate to Kerri’s campaign, click here.

