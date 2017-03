HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A hot air balloon came crashing down in the middle of an Atlee neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on Castle Tower Road near Guenevere Place.

There has been no word on what brought the balloon down.

We will have an update for you as more information becomes available.

