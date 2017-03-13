Family members plead for Delicia Waddy’s safe return

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Delicia Waddy’s family reported her missing last Friday, but after several sightings, she still hasn’t been found.

Now, her mother is speaking out, pleading for her safe return. But her composure only lasted a moment when she spoke to members of the media Monday afternoon.

“I’m sorry, I’m kind of distraught, so if I sound out of it — it’s just because I want the safe return,” Felecia Waddy said. “She is well-loved. We just want to know that she’s okay. We’re not pointing fingers at anybody. We just want her home safe.”

It’s still unclear if the 24-year-old is in danger.

“My sister is not a threat to nobody,” Delicia’s sister, Britany Waddy, said. “She wouldn’t do anything to harm anybody.”

Police remain tight-lipped, hoping a mother’s plea will convince the young woman to return home.

That’s all we want, Lisa. No matter what you’re going through, what you’re experiencing, whatever you may think it’s hard for us to take,” F. Waddy added. “Just come home to us.”

If you have information about Waddy’s whereabouts call your local police department.

