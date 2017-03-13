Enter Sandman: Hokies return to the NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time since 2007, the Virginia Tech Hokies will participate in the NCAA Tournament. On Selection Sunday, head coach Buzz Williams and his men’s basketball team gathered at Cassell Coliseum to hear their name called. Once they did, the celebration was on like a Thursday night football game at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies begin their turn at the dance on Thursday in Buffalo, NY at 9:40 p.m. (ET) as the No. 9 seed in the East region. They face the Big 10 tournament runner up Wisconsin (25-9), who is ranked 307th nationally in three-point field goal percentage defense (33.7%). Virginia Tech ranks 13th in three-point field goal percentage (40.3%).