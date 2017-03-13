Discarded cigar causes fire at Chesterfield County home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County fire officials have determined that a discarded cigar caused the fire at a Chesterfield home over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Fire Light Place early Sunday morning. Crews found heavy fire on the back deck that had spread to the back of the house and the attic.

The fire took more than an hour to get under control, and two firefighters got minor injuries.

Two adults and one child were displaced as a result. Family members are helping them.

The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental.

