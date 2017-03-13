Community meeting Monday to discuss ongoing projects in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A public meeting is set for Monday night to discuss projects moving forward in Shockoe Bottom.

This meeting will give the community an opportunity to talk about some of the ongoing projects before the consulting team presents to city council in two weeks.

One of the projects to be discussed is the Lumpkins Slave Jail site.

The consulting firm hired by the city to design a memorial at the Lumpkins Slave Jail site said the community showed overwhelming support for the memorial park concept at the last public meeting.

However, they also said the meeting was a reminder that the city is offering no other way to discuss what will happen in Shockoe Bottom except through the decisions that have already been made, such as this process for Lumpkin’s Jail site and museum development.

In addition to the Lumpkins Jail, the meeting will also discuss adding the “Old and Historic” designation to the African Burial Ground.

The meeting will be held at Preservation Virginia located at 204 West Franklin Street in Richmond starting at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.