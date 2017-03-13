CarMax bringing nearly 100 jobs to Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CarMax is currently looking to fill 87 positions in the Richmond area.

CarMax was recently named one of Fortune’s magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For 13 years in a row as well as one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail for 2016.

Some of the positions are at their home office as well positions at their CarMax Shockoe location include software developers and data analysts.

Most open positions at their West Broad and Midlothian stores are in sales.

CarMax said sales associates do not need prior experience in the automotive industry to work there.

Those interested in applying for a job can apply at jobs.carmax.com. Applications are only accepted online.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.