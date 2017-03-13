Camp Easter Seals Gala, ‘Eggstravaganza’ fundraiser to take place March 18

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 60th Anniversary of Camp Easter Seals and the 16th anniversary of the fundraiser, “Eggstravaganza” is set to take place March 18.

The event includes cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, raffle packages, sit down dinner (catered by Mosaic), live auction and dancing after dinner to the live band Vertical Dimension.

All proceeds from this event stay local and are used to fund scholarships for underprivileged handicapped children to attend Camp Easter Seals, which costs approximately $1000 a camper per week. Camp Easter Seals is located in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

8News reporter Parker Slaybaugh will also be attending. One table of guests will have Parker serve their champagne for the evening.

The event is Saturday, March 18 at Dover Hall Estate in Goochland County. Tickets can be purchased by calling the local Easter Seals office at 804-353-2571.

