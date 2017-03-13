Ashland Police search for car involved in hit and run of pedestrian

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the vehicle involved in a hit and run which injured a pedestrian Friday night.

Authorities said that around 8:30 p.m., a pedestrian crossing England Street at the intersection of South Hill Carter Parkway was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect vehicle may be a white or silver 2013 Nissan Maxima with passenger side damage including a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the accident or suspect vehicle can contact the Ashland Police Department at (804) 412-0600 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

