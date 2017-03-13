AAA advise drivers to prepare before wintry mix hits the area

Related Coverage VDOT crews pre-treat roads ahead of potential winter weather

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — AAA Mid-Atlantic is reminding drivers to prepare today for the heavy rain and snow expected to hit most of the Commonwealth overnight into Tuesday.

Tammy Arnette spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic said since the weather is expected to affect the morning commute, it is crucial that drivers make sure they have their emergency kits fully stocked in their cars.

“Right now is the perfect time to prepare before winter weather hits,” Arnette said. “Naturally you’re going to have your reflectors, your battery jumper cables, but you also want to have something for the cold weather. When the snow hits, your ice scraper with a brush on it, blankets, hats, gloves, scarves – things to keep you warm should you be stranded on the roadside and need to call for assistance.”

Arnette said AAA Mid-Atlantic crews are already preparing to work around the clock and watching the weather forecast closely. Arnette said other than the typical stranded driver calls, crews often see drivers struggling to get their battery to turn over in cold weather.

“When it’s really cold like this we see a lot of calls for dead batteries,” Arnette said. “Before that winter weather comes in, go in and have your battery tested before it tests you. You want to make sure that it can withstand the cold temperatures.”

