3 sought in connection to Belle Isle sexual assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects and one person of interest in connection with a sexual assault that happened at Belle Isle last week.

Police received a report at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, of a sexual assault that took place between 2-4 p.m. at a popular area of Belle Isle.

Police said the incident took place near the Hollywood Rapids by the Porta-Johns on the northside of the island.

Police are looking for two suspects and one person of interest with the following descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black male with a light complexion, possibly Hispanic. He is in his late-teens to early 20’s, 6’0, average build with short dark hair. At the time, he was wearing a gray, long-sleeve crew neck shirt (i.e., moisture wicking, performance) and white tennis shoes.

Suspect 2: Black male with a light complexion, possibly Hispanic with short dark hair. He is in his late-teens to early 20’s, approximately 5’7 and weighs 200 lbs. At the time he was wearing a red shirt and a gold watch.

Person of Interest: Black male with a medium complexion, possibly Hispanic, with short dreadlocks or braids and some facial hair. He is in his late-teens to early 20’s, approximately 6’0″ with an average build. At the time, he was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants. He was last seen with a 6-week-old grey and white pit bull puppy.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

