2 universities in Ohio on lockdown after reported gunfire

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – The campuses of Central State University and Wilberforce University are on lockdown.

An alert on the Central State’s website went out just before 9:00 p.m. Monday saying “There’s a report of gunfire on campus. The campus is officially on lock down until further notice.”

8News’ Sister Station, 2 News, confirmed with Xenia Police that both universities are on lock down but dispatch gave no further details.

A 2 News crew on the scene say cars are being moved away from a certain building on Central State’s campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.