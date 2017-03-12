Virginia jail officials investigate inmate’s death in cell

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Jail officials in Portsmouth are investigating the death of inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell.

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail says inmate Jakim Funderburk was found in his cell with a bedsheet tied around his neck hanging from the top bunk.

Guards doing a security check found Funderburk at 12:30 a.m. Sunday and administered CPR until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead an hour later.

Portsmouth police are investigating, along with jail officials.

Funderburk had been in jail since December on charges including abduction, malicious assault and armed burglary.

The Justice Department announced in December that it is investigating the jail for its treatment of mentally ill inmates.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.